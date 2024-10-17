Blackpool man Chris Hinde charged with assaulting three Lancashire Police officers in Dickson Road
More than a dozen officers were called to the address in response to reports of an assault at 5.36pm on Monday.
Police vehicles lined the street as officers made their way inside, where they found a man had barricaded himself inside a bedroom.
While at the address, three officers were assaulted, including a female officer who was reportedly headbutted.
An hour later, the man was led out of the flat in handcuffs and taken into custody.
Lancashire Police said Chris Hinde, 35, of Dickson Road, has been charged with three offences of assault by beating of an emergency worker, one offence of assault by beating and one offence of using threatening/abusive words and behaviour.
Hinde was remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates on Wednesday (October 16).
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.36pm on Monday (October 14) to an address in Dickson Road, Blackpool, to a report of assault.
“While at the address, three officers were assaulted. A 35-year-old man was arrested.
“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Chris Hinde, 35, of Dickson Road, was charged with three offences of assault by beating of an emergency worker, one offence of assault by beating and one offence of using threatening/abusive words and behaviour.
“Hinde was remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates on Wednesday (October 16).”