A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report a man had been stabbed in the leg outside an address in Hollywood Avenue shortly before 8am on Sunday, August 6.

The victim – Ryan Broxup, 49, from Blackpool – was taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries the following day (August 7).

James Welsh, 55, of Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool was arrested at the scene and charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of a knife.

But following Mr Broxup’s death, and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mr Welsh has been served with a postal requisition for murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday, August 30).

Lancashire Police say they are still keen to hear from those who witnessed the fatal stabbing or anyone who has information.