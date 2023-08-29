News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Blackpool man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of Ryan Broxup in Hollywood Avenue

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:47 BST

Police were called to a report a man had been stabbed in the leg outside an address in Hollywood Avenue shortly before 8am on Sunday, August 6.

The victim – Ryan Broxup, 49, from Blackpool – was taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries the following day (August 7).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Welsh, 55, of Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool was arrested at the scene and charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of a knife.

James Welsh, 55, of Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool was arrested at the scene and charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of a knife. Following Mr Broxup’s death, Welsh has been charged with murderJames Welsh, 55, of Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool was arrested at the scene and charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of a knife. Following Mr Broxup’s death, Welsh has been charged with murder
James Welsh, 55, of Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool was arrested at the scene and charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of a knife. Following Mr Broxup’s death, Welsh has been charged with murder

But following Mr Broxup’s death, and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mr Welsh has been served with a postal requisition for murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday, August 30).

Lancashire Police say they are still keen to hear from those who witnessed the fatal stabbing or anyone who has information.

If you can help, please contact the force on 101 quoting log 0358 of August 6. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.