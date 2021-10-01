Blackpool man charged with drug dealing goes on the run to avoid trial
A Blackpool man charged with dealing drugs has gone on the run after failing to show up at court this week.
Tony Singh was due to appear at Blackpool Crown Court on Monday (September 27) charged with possession with intent to supply class A and Class B drugs.
The 40-year-old of no fixed address, is also wanted in connection with affray (fighting in public) in Blackpool in July.
He is described as around 5ft 6in, with an average build and short black hair. Singh is also known to have links to Manchester.
DS Chris Hammond, of West CID, said: "We need to trace Tony Singh as part of our on-going investigation into the affray and now a bench warrant has been issued in relation to the fail to appear at court.
"I would urge anyone with information on where he might be to get in touch with us. I would also ask Singh himself to do the right thing and contact us if he sees this appeal."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1033 of April 4 2019 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.