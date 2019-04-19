Blackpool man charged over death of worker Stephen Penrice, who fell from fire-ravaged Eastbourne Pier

A Blackpool man is one of two people charged with offences over the death of Stephen Penrice, who fell from Eastbourne Pier in August 2014, it was reported.

Stephen, 44, from Cumbria, was reportedly working on the pier, after it had been badly damaged by a fire three weeks earlier

Paul Dixon, 52, a construction worker of Newton Drive, Blackpool, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and failure to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, The Gazette’s sister title Eastbourne Herald said.

Michael Hawkins, 36, a company director of The Promenade, Maryport, Cumbria, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and two counts of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

They will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 16.

Mr Penrice’s employer, MPM North West Ltd, of Victoria Place, Carlisle, Cumbria, has also been charged with two counts of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 in respect of the safety of workers on the pier.

The accident was being investigated by Sussex Police and the Health and Safety Executive.