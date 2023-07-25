Blackpool man charged following alleged robbery and assault spree remanded into custody
A man accused of a robbery and assault spree in Blackpool has been remanded into custody.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST
Shane Deakin, 30, of Park Road, Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Saturday morning (July 22).
Deakin was later charged with three offences of robbery, one offence of Section 18 wounding with intent and one offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police said the charges related to incidents in the North Pier area, Dickson Road and Talbot Road.
Deakin appeared before Blackpool Magistrates Court on Monday (July 24) and was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on August 21.