Blackpool man charged after after two police cars rammed by 4x4 vehicle in England Avenue
A man has been charged with a number of offences after two police cars were rammed by a 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool.
The two police cars were rammed by the 4x4 in England Avenue on Monday morning (October 9).
Liam Brown, 35, was arrested in Blackpool in connection with the incident on Wednesday (October 18).
Brown on Thursday (October 19) was charged with three offences of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to police officers, one offence of dangerous driving and one offence of driving while disqualified.
He was remanded to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 20).