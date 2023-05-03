Caleb Rossall, 26, of Kingsley Court, Park Road, Blackpool is charged with false imprisonment of a woman, causing his alleged victim grievous bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.

He is further charged with causing criminal damage to the woman’s flat.

He was remanded in custody until Thursday, May 25 when he will appear at Preston Crown Court.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Blackpool Magistrates said the case must be heard at the higher court due to the seriousness of his alleged offences.