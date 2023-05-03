News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man Caleb Rossall accused of strangling partner in domestic abuse case

A Blackpool man accused of domestic abuse has made his first appearance at court.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:18 BST

Caleb Rossall, 26, of Kingsley Court, Park Road, Blackpool is charged with false imprisonment of a woman, causing his alleged victim grievous bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.

He is further charged with causing criminal damage to the woman’s flat.

He was remanded in custody until Thursday, May 25 when he will appear at Preston Crown Court.

Blackpool Magistrates' CourtBlackpool Magistrates' Court
Blackpool Magistrates said the case must be heard at the higher court due to the seriousness of his alleged offences.

His lawyer Brett Chappell said his client denies all the charges against him.