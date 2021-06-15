Blackpool man banned from driving after racking up 30 speeding offences as a delivery driver

Ionut Iosup, 19, has been banned from getting behind the wheel after pleading guilty to the speeding offences between July 2020 and September 2020.

Police say the teenager fraudulently filled in documentation relating to the identity of the driver, claiming he had sold the offending vehicle months earlier.

His web of lies began to unravel when he was stopped in Watson Road, South Shore on September 24 last year, in the car he had claimed to have sold.

Despite the mounting evidence against him, Iosup, of Montrose Avenue, off Central Drive, continued to deny any wrongdoing when he was arrested.

However, he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice when he appeared before a Judge at Preston Crown Court last week.

As well as being disqualified from driving for 18 months, Iosup was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and has been ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work. He was also handed a four-month curfew and told to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

PC Sean Erett, of Lancashire Police’s Safer Roads Unit, said: "Iosup thought he was above the law and could lie his way out of trouble. His driving was dangerous and reckless, as can be demonstrated by the amount of speeding offences he committed in such a short space of time.

"I am pleased that Iosup has been disqualified from driving as he consistently showed a disregard for the law.

"The fact the Judge has reserved any breaches of the suspended sentence to them will hopefully make Iosup think twice before committing any further offences."

