Blackpool man arrested after security guard injured during altercation at Booths supermarket in Lytham
A man has been arrested following an altercation at the Booths supermarket in Lytham.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:09 pm
Police were called to the store in Haven Road at approximately 11am on Thursday, March 31.
It was reported a security guard had injured his hand after landing on some broken glass while trying to detain a suspect.
A 32-year-old man from Blackpool was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “There has been speculation that somebody had been stabbed, but thankfully that was not the case.”
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log number 359 of March 31.
