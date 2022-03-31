Blackpool man arrested after security guard injured during altercation at Booths supermarket in Lytham

Police were called to the store in Haven Road at approximately 11am on Thursday, March 31.

It was reported a security guard had injured his hand after landing on some broken glass while trying to detain a suspect.

A 32-year-old man from Blackpool was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

A man was arrested following an altercation at the Booths supermarket in Lytham. (Credit: Google)

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “There has been speculation that somebody had been stabbed, but thankfully that was not the case.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log number 359 of March 31.