Blackpool man arrested after cyclist is sprayed with bleach in attempted robbery

The attempted robbery happened at around 2.50pm in Abingdon Street on Sunday (July 25), with a suspect reportedly detained by police outside Coral Island on the Prom, half-a-mile away.

Lancashire Police said it had received reports that a "corrosive substance" had been sprayed during the attempted theft.

North West Ambulance Service said one of its crews "treated someone at the scene but didn’t take them to hospital."

Today (Monday, July 26), the force said the substance is believed to have been bleach and the man, from Blackpool, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

He remains in custody this morning (Monday, July 26).

A police spokesman said: "A man has been squirted with what is thought to be bleach in an attempted robbery of his bike.

"A 28-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and remains in police custody."

