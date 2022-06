Andrew McCabe, of Keswick Road, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 15).

The 34-year-old faces a charge of inflicting non-fatal suffocation, false imprisonment and two charges of wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

He is further accused of making threats to kill as well as making her a victim of controlling and coercive behaviour.

A Blackpool man made his first court appearance after being accused of keeping a woman prisoner

McCabe was remanded in custody and will next appear at Preston Crown Court on July 13.