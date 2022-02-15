Blackpool man allegedly trapped by vigilante group appears in court on child sex charge

Hugh Holt, 55 of Norbreck Road, Blackpool is alleged to have used an alias to contact what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl .

He allegedly sent "Lilly" photos of his private parts and invited her to a hotel.

Holt did not enter a plea to an offence of having sexual communication with a child when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Holt was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on March 16.