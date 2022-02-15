Blackpool man allegedly trapped by vigilante group appears in court on child sex charge
A man has appeared at court on a child sex charge after allegedly being trapped by a vigilante group Magistrates were told.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:00 pm
Hugh Holt, 55 of Norbreck Road, Blackpool is alleged to have used an alias to contact what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl .
He allegedly sent "Lilly" photos of his private parts and invited her to a hotel.
Holt did not enter a plea to an offence of having sexual communication with a child when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.
Holt was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on March 16.
He was remanded in custody.