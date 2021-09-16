Blackpool man Adam Johnson attacked neighbour with metal dumbbell pole

Adam Johnson, 41 of Central Drive, Blackpool, was subject to a suspended jail term for attacking the same man's partner at the time, Preston Crown Court heard.

He admitted causing actual bodily harm.

David Traynor, prosecuting, said he and his victim, Paul Bunting, lived at the same block of flats

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Crown Court

He added: "Mr Bunting says there is a history of some disagreements but they were never physical until this particular occasion on July 6, 2019.

"Mr Bunting was drinking some alcohol with a friend outside the flats at around 5pm and asked the defendant if he wanted to join them for a drink.

"Later in the evening Mr Bunting went to a local public house, Mr Bunting bought them both a drink.

"He went to the toilets and when he returned the defendant had left and the drink was untouched.

"He was unhappy about that situation and went to find him."

The court heard Johnson was back at the flats.

They began to argue about money, and issues between Johnson and another person.

Johnson then swung the dumbbell pole at him, striking him on his head, face and arms and knocking him to the floor.

At one point Johnson climbed onto him and squeezed his neck, causing him to fear for his life.

He managed to break away and crawl into the communal hallway and to a neighbour's door for help.

Bunting himself was aggressive to staff after being taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.

He had suffered multiple lacerations to the head, bruising to the jaw and forearms, a cut to his finger and severe headaches.

He did not make a victim statement.

Police attended Johnson's flat, which was described as being in a poor condition with alcohol tins everywhere, at 2am and found spots of blood, and he was arrested.

Michelle Brown, defending, described difficulties in his life.

Imposing a rehabilitation requirement, curfew and 100 hours of unpaid work, Judge Philip Parry said: "By the very skin of your teeth I'm going to give you a chance today."