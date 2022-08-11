Blackpool man, 30, appears in court accused of falsely imprisoning his ex-partner

Benjamin Harding, 30, of Central Drive, appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, August 11).
He denied engaging in controlling behaviour and assaulting the woman.
He was remanded in custody until his trial on Thursday, September 1.
What is false imprisonment?
False imprisonment is where "the accused intentionally or recklessly, and unlawfully, restricts a person’s freedom of movement totally”.