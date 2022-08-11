Blackpool man, 30, appears in court accused of falsely imprisoning his ex-partner

A Blackpool man is accused of engaging in controlling behaviour towards his former partner – including assaulting and falsely imprisoning her.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:19 pm

Benjamin Harding, 30, of Central Drive, appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, August 11).

He denied engaging in controlling behaviour and assaulting the woman.

He was remanded in custody until his trial on Thursday, September 1.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

What is false imprisonment?

False imprisonment is where "the accused intentionally or recklessly, and unlawfully, restricts a person’s freedom of movement totally”.