Blackpool man, 28, hospitalised and armed suspects arrested after 'targeted attack' near Ma Kelly's

A 28-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after an armed brawl outside Ma Kellys in Blackpool.



Police were called shortly after 11pm yesterday (Thursday, April 25) after a fight broke out between a group of men wielding weapons near the pub in Talbot Road.

Ambulance at the scene of a serious assault in Cookson Street, Blackpool.

The brawl then spilled into nearby Cookson Street where a man sustained serious injuries to his head, neck and arm near The Hop pub.

Police said the injured man had most likely been the victim of a 'targeted attack'.

Two men, both from Blackpool, have been arrested for assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A 28-year-old man from Blackpool was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"Two men, aged 30 and 32, from Blackpool have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and are currently in custody.

"We are treating the assault as targeted.

"Enquiries are on-going and we would appeal to anyone who has any dash-cam or other footage to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1556 of April 25 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.