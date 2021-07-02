Blackpool man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder

Thames Valley Police said he has been arrested following an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old man in the Buckinghamshire town of Burnham on Sunday, June 20.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, says the force. He remains in custody.

The 28-year-old is the seventh suspect to be arrested following the death of Beau Robinson, who is believed to have been killed in a street fight.

Officers have already charged two men with murder - Daniel Hicks, aged 30, of no fixed abode and Martin Fleming, aged 20, of Bideford Spur, Slough.

Both have been remanded in custody and will face trial on February 7, 2022 at Reading Crown Court.

Four others have also been arrested - a 36-year-old man from Slough, a 32-year-old man from Maidenhead, a 28-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 37-year-old woman from Burnham.

They have all been released under investigation.

