A Blackpool man known as ‘Juggajoiuce’ is wanted by police.

Officers are searching the resort for Lewis Feehan, 23, who is wanted in connection with an attempted section 18 assault.

Lancashire Police say Feehan - also known as Jugz and Juggajoiuce - has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood and Bradford.

The force is urging anyone who sees him to report his whereabouts immediately to 999.

A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Lewis Feehan?

“He is 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and has very short hair. Feehan has connections to Blackpool, Fleetwood and Bradford.

“If you see Feehan, please do not approach him. For immediate sightings, please call 999.

“For any previous sightings of Feehan, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101.”