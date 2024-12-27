Blackpool man known as 'Jugz' and 'Juggajoiuce' wanted by Lancashire Police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers are searching the resort for Lewis Feehan, 23, who is wanted in connection with an attempted section 18 assault.
Lancashire Police say Feehan - also known as Jugz and Juggajoiuce - has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood and Bradford.
The force is urging anyone who sees him to report his whereabouts immediately to 999.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Lewis Feehan?
“Also known as Jugz and Juggajoiuce, Feehan, 23, is wanted in connection with our investigation into an attempted section 18 assault.
“He is 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and has very short hair. Feehan has connections to Blackpool, Fleetwood and Bradford.
“If you see Feehan, please do not approach him. For immediate sightings, please call 999.
“For any previous sightings of Feehan, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101.”