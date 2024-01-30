Blackpool man, 19, charged after a woman in her 20s was stabbed in the stomach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyler Moore of Palatine Road, Blackpool is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday, January 30) charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Blackpool Police were called at about 11pm on Monday, January 22 after a report a woman in her 20s had suffered a stab wound to the abdomen on Claremont Court.

The victim was taken to hospital and is now thankfully recovering.

A second person, a man in his 20s, suffered less serious injuries.

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: "We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact us. Also, if you have any CCTV, mobile or ring doorbell footage please get in touch.

"If you think you can help, please call us on 101 quoting log 1540 of January 22.