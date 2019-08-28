Blackpool man, 18, in critical condition after falling ill at Creamfields festival

An 18-year-old man from Blackpool is in a critical condition in hospital after falling ill at Creamfields music festival.

Cheshire Police confirmed that the man became ill at the annual festival over the bank holiday weekend in Daresbury, Cheshire.

It follows the death of a 19-old-man, from Warrington, who died in the early hours of Saturday, August 24 after also falling ill at the four-day dance music festival.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Welsted, who led the policing operation for Creamfields, said: "Around 70,000 people go to the dance music festival every year to have a good time.

"Sadly, one young man who attended this year’s Creamfields has lost his life and another who went to the event is in a critical condition in hospital.

"Everyone at Cheshire Constabulary – many of whom worked in and around the Daresbury site over the bank holiday weekend to support the event management company running the private event and its security team – are deeply saddened by this tragic news.

An 18-year-old man from Blackpool is in a critical condition in hospital after falling ill at Creamfields music festival over the bank holiday weekend. Pic - @CreamfieldsCops

"Our thoughts are with the two young men’s families at this extremely difficult time."

Police in Cheshire said the men were both assessed by a doctor at the casualty facility at Creamfields before being taken to hospital via ambulance.

A post-mortem examination on the 19-year-old’s body has yet to take place.

Police have not disclosed how the two young men became ill, but said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the Warrington man's death.

Drugs seized by police at Creamfields music festival in Cheshire

ACC Welsted added: "We are treating these incidents extremely seriously.

"We have completed our initial investigation into the 19-year-old’s death.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner and we are continuing to support their work to establish the cause of death."

Creamfields organisers warned festival goers that a batch of extra strong MDMA pills were found to be in circulation, despite efforts to restrict illegal drug use at the site.

A post on the official Twitter account warned: "There are extra strong MDMA pills in circulation. If you feel hot, develop a fast heart rate or have a friend who is unresponsive, please seek help with a member of staff as soon as possible."

Police said 37 people were arrested at Creamfields, while a further 59 people are being investigated regarding offences allegedly committed at the festival.

The majority of arrests and other investigations relate to the possession of illegal drugs with intent to supply them.

ACC Welsted said the prevalence of drug use continues to taint the popular dance music festival, despite strict measures being taken to prevent illegal substances from being brought into the site.

He said: "We worked alongside the event organisers and security staff at Creamfields to prevent illegal drugs from getting into the site.

"For example, there were drugs dog at the entrances and festival-goers were given every opportunity to use the surrender bins to dispose of any drugs or weapons before going through the extensive search process at the entrances.

"However, some people still chose to try to get away with bringing illegal drugs into Creamfields.

"As a result, 68 people are being investigated in relation to illegal drugs at Creamfields and facing the prospect of significant penalties, including jail time."