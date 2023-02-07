Defendant ‘upset by van’s engine being revved’

A man has admitted denting the bonnet of a camper van.Blackpool magistrates heard that Brandon McDonagh became upset by the van's engine being revved noisily as he stood next to it on The Promenade.McDonagh, 22, of Park Road, Blackpool, admitted causing £1,170 worth of damage to the VW van.The defendant also admitted assaulting the van owner who got out of his vehicle to see who caused the dent.Magistrates bailed McDonagh for three weeks so pre sentence reports can be prepared on him.

Teens in court over car crime spree

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Two teenagers have admitted a car crime spree in Blackpool.Eighteen-year-old Kian Such, of Slaidburn Place, Preston, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had their sentencing delayed by Blackpool magistrates.The younger boy was sent to Preston Youth Court where he faces other matters. Such will be sentenced in Blackpool on February 22 after pre sentence reports are prepared on him.Both have pleaded guilty to eight charges from June last year.They are the theft of a house key from a car; the theft of clothes and a laptop valued at £400 from a car; burgling a garage in Staining Road, Blackpool; interfering with a Mercedes car; theft of a BMW; theft of a packet containing a £75 jacket; causing £300 damage to a Seat car and interfering with a Peugeot.

Woman admits two driving offences

A 31-year-old Thornton woman has admitted two driving offences.Rachel Martin, of Fleetwood Road North, pleaded guilty to disqualified driving and driving without due care on Amounderness Way.She was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates so pre sentence reports can be prepared on her.

Teenager faces trial over harassment allegations

A 19-year-old man has denied harassing a teenage girl.Harvey Taylor, of Argyll Road, North Shore, is alleged to have made unwanted calls and messaged a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons.Taylor was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates until his trial on May 9.

Woman smashed window in ‘revenge attack’

A woman smashed a window in what Blackpool Magistrates Court heard was a revenge attack.Natalie Underhill threw a brick through a man’s flat window causing £300 worth of damage.Underhill, 33, of Admiral Point, Bispham, admitted criminal damage and was put on a one-year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days and drug rehabilitation programme.She must pay £185 in compensation and costs.The court heard Underhill believed the man who lived at the flat had accessed and pocketed some of her state benefits.Her lawyer Gary McAnulty said: “She had a problem with heroin but that is now under control.”

Man failed to comply with court order

A 20-year-old Blackpool man failed to comply with a court order telling him to wear a monitoring tag.Jack Gettis, of Foxhall Road, was due to wear the GPS tag to make sure he stays away from an alleged victim in another case.Gettis was not at his address when the tag was due to be fitted.Gerry Coyle, defending, said that when Gettis returned to his home he found the front door kicked in and he could not live there.Blackpool Magistrates rebailed Gettis.

Criminal damage denied

A man has denied criminal damage at a Blackpool hotel.Martin Wilson, 46, is alleged to have left cigarette burn marks on a duvet cover and broken a kettle base at the Barron's Hotel.Wilson, of Challinor Green, Sheffield, was bailed by Blackpool magistrates.He is further charged with resisting arrest. His trial will take place on April 19.

Suspended jail sentence

A man has admitted breaching a community punishment by failing to attend drug rehabilitation appointments.David McKeeman, 42, of North Albert Street, Fleetwood, was given the punishment after being convicted of fraud by using a dead man's bank card.McKeeman had been living on the streets for some time, his lawyer Brett Chappell told Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.The defendant was given 12 weeks’ jail suspended for a year with 25 rehabilitation days and a drug rehabilitation order.

Sweet thief must pay compensation

A 36-year-old Blackpool has admitted shoplifting £20 worth sweets from Home Bargains .Martin Howard, of Moon Avenue, was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge and must pay compensation and costs totalling £131.Howard's lawyer Steven Townley said: "He has been out of trouble for some time but lapsed. He says it was not to do with buying drugs."

Man rebailed

Blackpool Magistrates have rebailed a St Annes man who admitted breaching his bail terms.James Cunningham, 36, of All Saints Road, failed to keep the GPS monitor bracelet charged up.The court heard that Cunningham had reported faults with the device but the security firm had not replaced it.

Thief stole cash from cafe where he worked

A man broke into the cafe where he worked and stole £400 from the safe.James Purcell, 41, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, admitted burgling the Mountcliffe Cafe which is below the flat where he lived.Purcell was jailed for seven months at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.The court heard a witness had seen the thief emerging from a window. CCTV also caught him in the act.Trevor Colebourne, defending, said: "He has a drugs problem. He walked into the police station and confessed what he had done."

Man ‘wanted to go back to prison’

A recently released prisoner got his wish and was sent back behind bars.Homeless and penniless Mohammed Hussain, 45, arrived by train in Blackpool.His anti-white racial rant to rail staff saw police called. He was arrested and continued his abuse. Hussain admitted two offences of racially aggravated harassment and one of assault on a civilian detention officer at Blackpool police station.Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: "He has no money left from his prison discharge payment and nowhere to live. He wants to go back to prison."Hussain was jailed for 38 weeks.

Family row leads to arrest

A young St Annes man has been bound over to keep the peace for a year in the sum of £200.Shay Rolland, 20, of Lawson Road, was arrested after police were called to a family row which happened in the early hours one Sunday morning.Rolland admitted the offence and his lawyer Patrick Nelligan said Rolland hoped to apologise to his family.

On the run from prison

A man has admitted being illegally on the run from prison in Blackpool.Phillip Cox, 32, who is a serving prisoner, was sent for sentence by Blackpool Magistrates to Liverpool Crown Court.

Assault on ambulance worker

A Blackpool man accused of assaulting an ambulance worker has been bailed.Martin Rhodes, 38, of Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park, was sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on February 21.

‘Large scale disturbances’

Police were called to deal with large scale disturbances in Blackpool town centre after bars and clubs closed in the early hours of New Year’s Day.One incident was described at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court where Harry Leeming, 29, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, admitted assaulting an officer.The officer intervened when he saw Leeming apparently arguing with a woman. The officer was twice punched in the face by a drunken Leeming who later had no recollection of what had happened.Magistrates asked for probation reports on Leeming who was bailed.

Man banned from driving for three years

A man thought a five hour gap after his last drink would have left him fit to drive.However, John Lawson, 42, of Clifton Drive, South Shore, was mistaken.

Blackpool Magistrates heard police followed his van through the resort alerted by the vehicle's condition, prosecutor Pam Smith said.It was pulled over on Bond Street and an officer breath tested Lawson after smelling alcohol.Lawson was banned from driving for three years and must pay £253 in fines and costs.

Case adjourned

A 44-year-old Blackpool man accused of failing to provide police with a breath test specimen had his case adjourned by the town's magistrates.Vladimir Titovs, 44, of Perry Place, was bailed for two weeks after prosecutor Pam Smith said police had to deal with some queries over procedural issues in the case.

Driver failed to give breath specimen