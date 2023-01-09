Man threatens neighbours with golf club and bleach

A man armed himself with a golf club and a bottle of bleach during a heated row with neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His actions were "totally out of proportion" to the situation which arose on Walter Avenue in St Annes, prosecutor Karl Gaffney told Blackpool Magsitrates.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Resident Justin Roberts, 50, had been drinking heavily and was angered by neighbours' remarks which he felt disrespected his partner.

Roberts, now of Withnell Road, Blackpool admitted threatening behaviour, possessing the golf club and bleach as offensive weapons and possessing heroin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitch Sarangi defending said everyone involved in the incident in June last year had been drinking heavily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence accepted Roberts had wielded the golf club but denied he had squirted bleach at a woman.

The court heard Roberts was now seeking help for his problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was handed a 26 week jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must also attend an alcohol treatment course, complete 20 rehabilitation days and pay £554 in compensation and costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

90mph police chase ends in crash

A man led police on a car chase reaching speeds of up to 90mph, Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler O'Neill, 20, sped down Squires Gate Lane and Clifton Drive North as he was pursued by several police vehicles on Saturday (January 7).

The chase place in 30mph zones in wet weather and ended when O'Neill crashed his Peugeot into another vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found injured in bushes after trying to escape on foot.

O'Neill of Parker Street, Preston, admitted dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client was in Blackpool to see his girlfriend and drove to a cash machine.

“He panicked when he saw the police car behind him because he knew he had no insurance or licence," said Mr Pond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His client was bailed until February 7 so pre-sentence reports can be prepared.

Man sends sinister and threatening messages to his ex

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man staged a short but "explicit and unpleasant" period of harassment against a former partner.

Professional jet washer Michael Horrocks started to ring her in the early hours, withholding his number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old from Coleridge Road, Blackpool admitted harassment at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Karl Gaffney, prosecuting, said Horrocks also sent messages with a chilling warning that he was going to stab her and take her last breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also sent her a message saying ‘RIP’.

"These were unpleasant and explicit and threatening, " said Mr Gaffney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client's actions were the result of binge drinking and cocaine misuse.

Horrocks was handed a 36 weeks sentence suspended for 18 months and 25 rehabilitation days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also made the subject of a restraining order and must wear an anti-alcohol abstinence monitor.

Tourist caught with ecstasy

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tourist arrived in Blackpool with a stash of ecstasy tablets.

John Stanger, 53, was found with six of the Class A pills on him when he was searched by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanger, from Rosebay Gardens in HighPeak, Derbyshire admitted possession at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Pam Smith prosecuting said Stanger was searched by police who were worried about his demeanour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His night out in the resort cost him £634 in fines and costs.

Lawyer Mitch Sarangi said: “It was a one-off isolated offence and he has no ongoing drug issues. He came to Blackpool by himself for a short break."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcoholic lashes out at police after being accused of theft

A man who built up a century of drink fuelled convictions is changing his ways at last, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Fitton has reduced his daily alcohol intake from 12 to 15 litres of cider to just three cans of lager, his solicitor Brett Chappell said.

He added that 41-year-old Fitton only drank the lager because as an alcoholic he needs alcohol to avoid withdrawal seizures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitton admitted being drunk and disorderly in Bank Hey Street on December 3 last year.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said Fitton was sat on a bench and drinking from a can when confronted by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He lost his temper, became hostile and foul mouthed and was arrested.

Mr Chappell asked magistrates not to activate a previously imposed 16 week suspended jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that since the suspended sentence was handed to him, Fitton had worked with probation and alcohol addiction services.

“On the day he was arrested police were looking for a shoplifter who was wanted for theft at Sainsbury’s,” said the lawyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They saw Mr Fitton and knowing his past he fitted their bill. However, he had not even been in that store and was angry about being accused of theft. Later CCTV proved he was right.”

Magistrates said they had heard good reports on Fitton and were not going to activate the suspended sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given a one year conditional discharge which would allow him to attend detox sessions.

Teenager accused of dealing heroin, cocaine and cannabis

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man has made his first court appearance charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Blackpool.

Nicholas Butler of Wensleydale Avenue is further charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences are alleged to have covered a period from March to November last year.

Butler was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on January 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates on condition he does not contact any others charged with the same conspiracy offences.

Blackpool man banned from the road

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Blackpool man has admitted disqualified driving.

Harry Ogden, 29, of Caunce Street, also admitted driving without insurance at Blackpool Magistrates court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentence was adjourned to allow probation reports to be prepared.

His lawyer Trevor Colebourne said Ogden faced similar offences in Northampton and asked for all matters to be dealt with together on March 31 in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was banned from driving in the meantime.

Man armed with stun gun

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Blackpool man made his first appearance at court charged with possessing a Taser-style stun gun.

Paul Marshall, 37, appeared via video link from Preston Prison where he is on remand awaiting sentence for a robbery offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Magistrates remanded him until February 2.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said he needed time to investigate what type of weapon his client is alleged to have had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving ban for cannabis smoker

A man driving through Blackpool at night was just over the drug limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Alltree, 28, of Cambridge Street, Great Harwood was pulled over by police on Cookson Street.

Blackpool Magistrates heard him plead guilty to drug driving after using cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was banned from the road for a year and was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £253.

21-year-old has unpaid work order dropped

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old Blackpool man has had his unpaid work order dropped.

Dwayne Mawdsley of Pleasant Street was sentenced to 60 hours work for handling stolen property .

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Blackpool Magistrates heard that he has been undergoing fraud dependency treatment.

Instead, he will now have to complete 20 rehabilitation days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool man barred from Grange Park estate

A Blackpool man has been rebailed by the town's magistrates court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Wardhaugh, 50, formerly of Talbot Road, was found by police at a house on the Grange Park estate where he is barred under terms of bail.

He was rebailed to a new address in Fleet Street, St Annes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suspect punished for throwing food around prison cell

A 25-year-old man lost his temper over the length of time he was held in a Blackpool police cell awaiting questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was seen on CCTV throwing food around his cell.

Joseph Adams of Gynn Avenue admitted criminal damage at Blackpool Magistrates’ court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was ordered to pay police £170 compensation for the cleaning bill and given a one year conditional discharge.

His lawyer Gary McAnulty said: “He was arrested on another matter and became frustrated at being left all day before being questioned."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man punished for driving offence from two years ago

A Fleetwood man has admitted driving whilst disqualified – an offence he committed two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Ball, 36, of Ratcliffe Street also admitted driving without insurance.

His cases were adjourned until February 3 so pre-sentence reports can be prepared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Magistrates heard that the offences took place in Stoke but Ball had been living in Fleetwood at his sister's home and had only just been traced.

Man accused of double burglary

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has denied two allegations of attempted burglary at the same address in St Albans Road, Blackpool.

James Boylan, 22, of Charnwood Avenue, Blackpool elected for a Crown Court trial when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad