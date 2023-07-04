Boy arrested for vape shop burglary

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with burgling a town centre vape shop.

The youth was bailed by Magistrates to appear at the town's Youth Court.

He is charged with the burglary offence in Victoria Street on July 3 and an assault on a woman on the same date.

Drink driver causes £1,000 crash damage

A man was over three times the drink drive limit when he crashed his car.

Victor Musat's vehicle hit a parked Mini in Warley Road, Blackpool causing up to £1,000 worth of damage.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Musat, 44, of Sutherland Avenue, Blackpool admitted drink driving and having no insurance.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that a witness to the crash on May 9 took the car keys from Musat before police arrived.

Brett Chappell, defending, said: “My client is consumed with embarrassment and shame. He had been socialising with friends when he foolishly decided to drive."

Musat was handed a 12 month community punishment with 12 rehabilitation days.

He was also banned from driving for 36 months and was ordered to pay compensation and costs of £899.

Threats over puppies

A man alleged to be in a battle over two puppies has appeared at court.

Scott Needham, 33, of Washington Avenue, Bispham denied sending a threatening message to his former partner.

District Judge Andrew Garthwaite sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how Needham is charged with sending the message during a row over two puppies.

The puppies were to have been sold and the proceeds split between the separated couple.

Robert Castle, defending, said the alleged victim had given the animals away.

Needham was bailed until his trial on October 30.

Woman charged with 15 shoplifting offences

A Fleetwood woman facing 15 shoplifting charges has had her cases adjourned until July 26.

Natasha Westhead, 32, of Coronation Road, Cleveleys allegedly carried out the thefts at the town's B&M Bargains and Marks & Spencer stores.

Wrecking spree at grandma’s house

A 24-year-old Blackpool man went on a wrecking spree at his grandmothers’ home.

Callum Thomson went to her house after drinking in Blackpool where he phoned his girlfriend and rowed with her.

As the grandmother tried to sleep through the phone argument, Thomson lost his temper.

He tore a door from its hinges and damaged a wardrobe and other household items.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how police were called and Thompson twice eluded officers before being trapped in a garden.

While being arrested, he pushed over a female officer and was further arrested for assault.

Thomson, of Church Street, Blackpool admitted criminal damage and assault.

His defence lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: “This is a man of few words but he now realises he needs help."

Thomson was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He must undertake a six month alcohol treatment programme and complete up to 40 rehabilitation days.

He must also pay £350 in compensation and was made the subject of a two year restraining order forbidding him from contacting his grandmother.

Knifeman on drugs

A man seen brandishing a knife in public was under the influence of drugs at the time, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Martin Cairns, 38, of Collingwood Avenue, Blackpool admitted having knife in public.

He also admitted possessing amphetamine.

Magistrates decided the case must be heard at Preston Crown Court and bailed him to appear at the higher court on August 10.

Man caught stripping wire at council skips

A man was caught illegally stripping wire from council skips, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Wayne Leadbetter was caught red-handed at the waste recycling centre in Bristol Avenue, Blackpool.

He was in a skip stripping wire to remove the copper core in order to sell it.

Leadbetter, 48, of Poulton Road, Fleetwood admitted burglary with intent to steal.

“He was last in trouble 17 years ago,” said his defence lawyer Patrick Nelligan. “He climbed into the compound and found the tools he needed there."

Leadbetter was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

Drunk couple kicked police officers

A Kirkham couple both kicked off after they were ejected from a nightclub.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how machine operator Roy Baldachiono, 36, had to be PAVA sprayed while resisting arrest in the resort.

During the struggle, he lashed out with his feet and landed kicks on two officers.

His partner, 19-year-old care worker Keeley Darker, also kicked an officer.

The duo from Bailey Street, Kirkham admitted assault on The Strand, Blackpool on February 2 this year.

They were in a club but trouble flared after Baldachiono was ill and ejected from the venue.

Sue Mugford, defending, said: "What happened was out of character as neither have previous convictions."

Chairman of the bench Brian Horrocks said: “These assaults took place in view of the public and police do not go out on the streets to be assaulted by drunks.”

Baldachiono was given a 12 month community punishment with 200 hours unpaid work and ten rehabilitation days. He must also pay £499 in compensation and costs.

Darker was given a nine month community punishment with 15 rehabilitation days and must wear an anti-alcohol tag for 60 days. She must also pay £219 in compensation and costs.

Man grieving mum’s death jailed for 14 weeks

A man broke a court order forbidding him from contacting his ex-partner, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Michael Newns, 31, of Boscombe Road, Blackpool was the subject of a two year restraining order and a ten week suspended jail term.

The order was imposed on May 17, but he had already broken it by June 17.

The court heard his ex-partner agreed to see him after his mother’s sudden death.

But he started to go through her phone and police were called.

Drugs teen broke curfew 15 times

A young man broke the terms of his court bail because he was scared of threats made against him and his family.

Jhaneal Miller, 18, is awaiting sentence at Preston Crown Court on drug conspiracy offences.

The teenager must obey a 7pm to 7am curfew at his home in Browsholme Close, Blackpool, as per the terms of his bail.

But Blackpool Magistrates’ heard he broke the curfew 15 times.

His lawyer Brett Chappell said: “He has been the subject of threats which extended to his family. Those behind the threats have now been arrested."

Miller was rebailed.

Newns was jailed for 14 weeks.

Arrest warrant for man accused of money fraud

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to turn up at court in Blackpool.

Mudasser Saleem, 41, of Great Cheetham Hill Road, Manchester was due to appear to face four allegations of using counterfeit money to buy goods in Blackpool and Chorley.

Dad-of-five guilty of 5th drink driving offence

A Blackpool man has appeared at court on his fifth drink drive offence.

Father-of-five Joseph Boyd, 38, admitted being over twice the limit when he moved his car after drinking with a friend.

Blackpool Magistrates Court heard that Boyd, of Hawed Side Lane, had four similar convictions with the last offence in 2016.

Sentencing Boyd, District Judge Richard Thompson said: “You had been drinking and got into a car. You are a big man and a regular drinker, you must have drunk a lot."

Boyd was banned from driving for four years and given sixteen weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

He must do 80 hours unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.

Man broke bail by staying with woman in hotel

A 45-year old man committed what a judge described as a ‘flagrant’ breach of his bail terms.

Andrew Burns was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates to live at a Queens Promenade address in Bispham.

He was ordered to wear an electronic tag, but Burns went to stay at a Blackpool hotel with a woman he was banned from seeing under his bail terms.

He admitted three bail breaches when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was remanded in custody until his trial on other matters on June 30.

Man found with heroin and cocaine

A Blackpool man has been sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court charged with drug offences.

Sean Heath, 49, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool is charged with possessing heroin and cocaine.

District Judge Richard Thompson remanded him in custody at Blackpool Magistrates Court pending his appearance at the higher court on August 2.

Man denies domestic violence charges

A 23-year-old Blackpool man has denied controlling his female partner.

Cameron Richardson, of Park Road, pleaded not guilty to using coercive behaviour towards his partner between February and June this year.

He denied two offences of threatening to damage her car and a charge of threats to damage her possessions.

Sex offender kept internet device from police

A 23-year-old Freckleton man has appeared at court charged with breaching a Sexual Harm Preventing Order imposed for a child sex offence.

Brandon Knibbs, 23, of Douglas Drive appeared before Blackpool Magistrates accused of failing to tell police he had acquired an Internet access device.

He is further charged with failing to comply with notification requirements and an allegation of possessing a device designed to conceal his IP Internet address.

His sex offenders order was imposed on him at Preston Crown Court in May last year.

Knibbs was sent for trial at Crown Court where he will appear on July 13.

Richardson also denied two charges of assaulting her and one of assaulting her mother.