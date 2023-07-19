Dad arrested after police bust drug deal

A father was arrested by police watching a suspected drug deal.

Oskar Dmochowski, 34, of Singleton Walk, Blackpool was the driver of the BMW under scrutiny in Charles Street.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He was searched and a wrap of amphetamine was found in his pocket. A small axe was also found in the car.

The court heard that the defendant was a carer for his four-year-old son.

He had been found guilty of possessing the drug and the offensive weapon at an earlier trial.

Blackpool Magistrates imposed a three month jail term suspended for a year with ten rehabilitation days. He must also pay costs of £748.

Man accused of strangling partner

A man was sent for Preston Crown Court trial charged with the attempted strangulation of his partner.

The alleged offence took place in Blackpool on July 2.

Nathan Wilson, 24, of Coronation Avenue, Atherton denied the offence and denied assaulting the same female.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates until he appears at the higher court on August 14.

Woman smashed TV in WhatsApp row

A 46-year-old woman smashed a TV set during a domestic row.

Donna Hoban of Charles Street, Blackpool admitted criminal damage when she appeared before the town's magistrates.

The court heard the argument started over her partner's use of What's App.

Hoban was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

Tiler accused of assault and cocaine possession

A commercial tiler accused of assaulting his partner in a domestic row has been bailed.

Blackpool Magistrates heard Daryl Davies, 31, of Warley Road deny the offence alleged to have taken place on July 15.

He is also accused of possessing a small wrap of cocaine.

Davies was bailed pending his trial on condition he lives at an address on Egerton Road, Blackpool.

He will return to court in October 25.

Homeless sex offender back in court

A convicted sex offender failed to keep police informed of his whereabouts.

But Gavin Blair, 46, had not gone underground. He had lost his normal accommodation in Balmoral Terrace because he had been evicted by his landlord.

Blair, now of no fixed address, admitted breaching the terms of the Sex Offenders' Register when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was bailed pending his appearance on other matters in August.

He must report to Fleetwood police station twice a week.

Man jailed for giving false address

A man who failed to keep in touch with the probation service after his release from prison has been sent back behind bars.

Kyle Ronald, 31, of Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood was jailed for seven days after he admitted breaching post sentence supervision.

Blackpool Magistrates heard Ronald had given a false address previously and had not contacted his probation officers in Liverpool or Fleetwood.

Woman hid under duvet to hide from police

Police called to a Cleveleys flat found a woman hiding under a duvet.

There was supposed to be no contact between the woman and flat owner Zak Wileman, 32, of Luton Road due to terms of his court bail, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Wileman admitted breaching the order and was rebailed until August 24.