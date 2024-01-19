A "significant number of body parts" were discovered across Blackpool, but sadly, there are still parts that have not been found, say police.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 65-year-old Blackpool man who murdered his neighbour before dismembering his body and scattering his remains across the resort will be sentenced today (Friday, January 19).

William Wilkinson will appear before Judge Robert Altham at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced for murdering Eddie Forrester, 55, at his flat in Seafield Road last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sentencing is due to take place at 11am. We will provide full details from the sentencing shortly afterwards.

Blackpool murder victim Edward Forrester, 55 (left) and his killer William Wilkinson, 65, (right) who pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Forrester at his flat in Seafield Road, Blackpool last September

What happened?

Edward Forrester, 55, was last seen in Seafield Road, North Shore on September 1 and was reported missing the following day.

Lancashire Police were alerted to the potential foul play when visiting Mr Forrester's flat and noted a strong smell of ammonia which they suspected was evidence of a ‘murder clean-up’.

On investigating the smell, officers discovered blood evidence and started to investigate the flat's owner William Wilkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilkinson, also of Seafield Road, was later arrested on suspicion of murder on September 5 as the search for Mr Forrester's body continued.

Edward Forrester, 55, was last seen in Seafield Road, North Shore on September 1, 2023 and was reported missing the following day. Lancashire Police were alerted to potential foul play when visiting Mr Forrester's flat where they noted a strong smell of ammonia which they suspected was evidence of a ‘murder clean-up’. His body parts were later found scattered around Blackpool and the Lake District.

"Significant number of body parts"

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was found that Wilkinson used his white Peugeot Boxer van to scatter his victim’s dismembered body around Blackpool the day after Mr Forrester was last seen alive, and again in Blackpool and then Cumbria over the days that followed.

Tracing Wilkinson’s movements based on his mobile phone data, detectives were able to recover partial human remains found scattered on land off Ashes Lane, Staveley - near Lake Windermere - on September 13. Other parts were discovered around Blackpool.

Mr Forrester was identified using DNA profiling based on a sample of his tissue, with forensic experts confirming remains found in Blackpool and Cumbria were a match. Detectives said they were able to recover “a significant number of body parts” from both search areas. But despite further searches, some of Mr Forrester’s remains have yet to be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime suspect Wilkinson was subsequently charged with murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

It is understood that the 65-year-old killer refuses to say where his victim's last remains are to be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilkinson admitted to murdering Mr Forrester after appearing in the dock at Preston Crown Court on November 17. He also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

William Wilkinson, 65, will appear before Judge Robert Altham at Preston Crown Court on Friday (January 19) to be sentenced for murdering Eddie Forrester, 55, at his flat in Seafield Road, Blackpool in September 2023.

Police statement - "overwhelming evidence"

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police said: “William Wilkinson’s plea is in the face of overwhelming evidence against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully, his plea will spare Edward Forrester’s family and friends the ordeal of sitting through a trial and listening to the graphic details of how Edward was murdered, and in particular the way in which his body was then dismembered and deposited throughout the Blackpool and Kendal area.

“I hope the guilty plea brings them some small comfort and they will look forward to the case being concluded at sentencing.”