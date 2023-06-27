Blackpool KFC forced to close after man slashed with knife in Lytham Road
Police were called to the scene in Lytham Road where a man in his 40s was attacked by two men armed with a knife shortly before 8pm.
The victim suffered a wound to his hand and was taken to hospital for treatment, while two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of affray.
KFC had to close temporarily while police investigated the incident on its doorstep.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.52pm to Lytham Road, Blackpool, to a report of an assault.
“The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered an injury to his hand.
“A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of affray.”