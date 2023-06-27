Police were called to the scene in Lytham Road where a man in his 40s was attacked by two men armed with a knife shortly before 8pm.

The victim suffered a wound to his hand and was taken to hospital for treatment, while two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of affray.

Police at the scene outside KFC in Lytham Road, Blackpool last night (Monday, January 26). Picture by Andrew Harrison

KFC had to close temporarily while police investigated the incident on its doorstep.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.52pm to Lytham Road, Blackpool, to a report of an assault.

“The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered an injury to his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad