Blackpool hotel guests arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police search room

Police visited the Britannia-owned hotel in Queen's Promenade on Tuesday morning (August 10) after concerns were raised about illegal activity taking place in one of the rooms.

Officers searched the room and uncovered a stash of suspected Class A drugs which were seized for testing.

Two guests, a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent to Supply Class A Drugs.

Two guests were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing at the Savoy Hotel in Queen's Promenade, North Shore on Tuesday (August 10) after police found a stash of suspected Class A drugs inside one of its rooms. Pic: Google

The pair have since been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: "Police attended The Savoy Hotel on August 10 following concerns of illegal activity taking place in a room.

"Police located a quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs in a hotel room.

"A man aged 26 and a woman aged 29 were arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent to Supply Class A Drugs.

"They have been released under investigation at this time whilst police progress the investigation and lines of enquiry.

"Lancashire Constabulary will not tolerate this kind of illegal activity and would like to thank the Savoy Hotel Management for their assistance in the investigation."

