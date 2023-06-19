Police discovered around 250 cannabis plants after being tipped off about the grow in Vance Road, off Central Drive, on Monday, June 12.

The plants – found growing in seven rooms – were seized and the equipment dismantled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The electricity supply had also been bypassed and Electricity North West engineers attended to make the area safe.

Police discovered around 250 cannabis plants across seven rooms of the hotel in Vance Road. Picture by JRByron via Pixabay

A 52-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis. He has since been released under investigation.

Two more cannabis grows discovered

Another cannabis grow was discovered when Blackpool police officers helped Scottish Power gain entry to an undisclosed address in the resort on Wednesday, June 14.

Inside, 100 cannabis plants were found. The grow was dismantled and the plants seized. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police discovered around 250 cannabis plants across seven rooms of a former hotel in Vance Road, Blackpool on Monday, June 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, officers visited another address following concerns raised by the local community, and located 40 cannabis plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said no one was arrested but enquiries are ongoing.

Superintendent Chris Hardy said: "We are dedicated to disrupting drug supply, and those who are involved in drugs and associated criminality across our county.

"A huge thank you to the community who provide us with intelligence and ongoing support.

Advertisement Hide Ad