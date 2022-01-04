Blackpool hospital healthcare worker faces multiple sex charges

Blackpool vic staff member Hernando Puno arrives at court

A hospital healthcare worker has made his first court appearance charged with sexually assaulting women at his place of work.

Hernando Puno, 51, of Onslow Road, Blackpool, faces nine allegations involving seven women dated between 2012 and 2021.

He denied all the offences during his four minute stay in the dock.

Blackpool Magistrates sent Puno for trial at Preston Crown Court and bailed him to the higher court where he will appear on February 2.

Each charge alleges Puno sexually touched women at Blackpool Victoria Hospital without their consent.

His arrest happened as Lancsashire Poluce were involved in two major investigations at the hospital .

The first involved allegations of poisoning the stroke Ward and the second an allegation of murder involving an elderly female patient Valerie Kneale.

They are not connected with the Puno case.

Puno was bailed on condition he does not take health care employment and does not enter NHS premises apart from receiving clinical treatment .