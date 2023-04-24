Blackpool hit and run driver left boy, 14, seriously injured in road
A 14-year-old boy was was left seriously injured after a hit and run in Blackpool.
The boy was riding his bike when he was knocked down in Pleasant Street at around 8am on Friday (April 21).
Police said the driver failed to stop at the scene and left the teenager seriously injured in the road where he was later found by a member of the public.
He was taken to hospital for treatment. Lancashire Police have been approached for an update on his condition.
Police appeal
Lancashire Police are appealing are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
The force has checked CCTV and believes the car involved is a light-coloured Fiat hatchback. Police say it is likely to have some damage due to the impact of the collision.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision occurred in the Pleasant Street area of Blackpool on Friday, April 21 at around 8am.
“A 14 year old boy has been knocked off his bike by a vehicle and left with serious injuries, the driver of the vehicle involved has failed to stop at the scene.
"The young boy has been found by a member of public.
“Local CCTV has been checked and we believe the vehicle involved in the incident is a light coloured Fiat hatchback, that will have damage to it.
“PC 5255 of Tactical Operations Dept, is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed or heard anything to come forward.”
You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20230421-0436 or alternatively contact [email protected]