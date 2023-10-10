A man was taken to hospital after he was slashed with a knife near Blackpool town centre.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the stabbing in High Street, near Blackpool North station, at 8.14pm last night (Monday, October 9).

The victim, a man in his 40s, was found with slash wounds to his head and neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and added that he and his assailant were known to each other.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to High Street, Blackpool, at 8.14pm yesterday (October 9) to reports a man in his 40s had been found with slash wounds to his head and neck.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made. This is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other.”