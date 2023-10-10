Blackpool High Street stabbing sees man slashed in neck near Blackpool North station
Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the stabbing in High Street, near Blackpool North station, at 8.14pm last night (Monday, October 9).
The victim, a man in his 40s, was found with slash wounds to his head and neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Lancashire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and added that he and his assailant were known to each other.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called to High Street, Blackpool, at 8.14pm yesterday (October 9) to reports a man in his 40s had been found with slash wounds to his head and neck.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.
“No arrests have been made. This is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1468 of October 9, 2023.