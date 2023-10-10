News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Stabbing victim in hospital after being slashed in neck
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Breaking

Blackpool High Street stabbing sees man slashed in neck near Blackpool North station

A man was taken to hospital after he was slashed with a knife near Blackpool town centre.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the stabbing in High Street, near Blackpool North station, at 8.14pm last night (Monday, October 9).

The victim, a man in his 40s, was found with slash wounds to his head and neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and added that he and his assailant were known to each other.

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to High Street, Blackpool, at 8.14pm yesterday (October 9) to reports a man in his 40s had been found with slash wounds to his head and neck.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made. This is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1468 of October 9, 2023.