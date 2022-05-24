Marc Manning was jailed for four years and six months. (Credit: Cumbria Police)

Marc Manning, of John Hill Street, Blackpool was jailed for four years and six months after appearing at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday (May 24).

The 36-year-old was found guilty of nine counts of sexual assault on a male, voyeurism and observing a person doing a private act.

Manning committed the offences while working in Cumbria in 2018.

They were first reported to police in February 2021.

DC Charlotte Jones from North Cumbria’s Crime and Safeguarding Team said: “Mr Manning used his role at the time as an occupational health technician to conduct health checks which were out of the remit of what he was required to do.

“All of the victims in this case have had health checks conducted on them which they presumed to be part of what Manning’s work should entail, but it in fact was not.”

Manning was arrested in Lancashire on February 28, 2021.

Devices including phones and laptops were seized from his property to be examined.

Officers found a “substantial number” of videos of men unaware they were being filmed.

“Manning completely abused his position of trust subjecting his victims to sexual assaults for his own fulfilment,” DC Charlotte Jones added.

“I would like to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and for their courage in reporting such a crime.

“We will not stop in our drive to bring offenders to justice and hopefully this outcome will help to encourage victims of sexual offences to have the confidence to come forward and report it.”

If you wish to report a crime or speak to an officer about an incident, contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.