Blackpool: From the courts 04-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Zak McGuinness, 32, producing cannabis

Police officers called to a Blackpool address to investigate a domestic disturbance unexpectedly discovered a cannabis factory.

Zak McGuinness was found to have a tent in a bedroom at his home in which eight cannabis plants were growing.

McGuinness, 32, of Bloomfield Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to McGuinness’s address on May 11 at 9.30pm about a domestic incident.

Officers checked all the rooms at the property and in one discovered a tent. Eight cannabis plants with a hydroponic set-up were growing in the tent.

When interviewed McGuinness said he was growing the cannabis for his and his girlfriend’s use.

He added he used £35 of cannabis a day.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said McGuinness’s partner, who suffered severe back problems and had used cannabis to alleviate the pain, had been given a caution by police.

McGuinness had used cannabis to deal with an alcohol problem he had. Since the offence he had curtailed his cannabis use and was getting professional help for his alcohol problem.

Paul Bunting, 43, assault

A man tried to throttle a drinking buddy twice in one night.

Paul Bunting, 43, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the defendant went to another man’s flat and the complainant was there on November 10 about 5pm.The trio were described a drinking buddies and neighbours.

Bunting had a row with the complainant after it was revealed he had previously called the police on the defendant. Bunting then launched himself at the complainant and put his hands round his neck before the third man pulled him off.

The complainant then went back to his own flat but Bunting walked in and again put his hands round his neck. The complainant said he was terrified of Bunting.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client and the other two men all drank too much and had alcohol problems.

Bunting realised his drinking had got him into trouble a few times and that he had to do something about it.

He had patched things up with the other two men.

Alexander Burgess, 31, assault

A man accused of biting headbutting and punching a girlfriend causing her a head injury has appeared at court.

Alexander Burgess, aged 31, of Woodfield Road, South Shore, pleaded not guilty to assault.

He was bailed to March 7 next year for trial.

John Norman, 30, assault

A shift worker spat in his girlfriend’s face and pushed her during an argument.

John Norman, 30, formerly of Argosy Avenue, Grange Park Estate, now living at Horsebridge Road, on the estate, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £50 with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police went to Norman’s home after his partner said he had attacked her on November 10 at 9.20am.

She said they had been together for eight years and had children together but were in the process of separating.

When she asked him to leave he spat in her face and pushed her with an open palm in her face.

When interviewed Norman told police she had spat at him first and he had reciprocated.

Howard Green, defending, said the row started because Norman was tired as he had been working and he was not able to get up which was what his partner wanted,

He had not meant to catch her on the face with his palm and he apologised.

Callum Blundell, 26, drunk and disorderly

Police officers were forced to carry a man out of a town centre jewellers after he lay on the floor and refused to get up.

Callum Blundell then urinated in the middle of the street and spat at paramedics who had been called to help him. Blundell, 26, of Astling Green, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.