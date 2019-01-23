Blackpool fraudster who claimed dead dad's pension stakes claim to house where mum still lives to pay back ill gotten gains.

Steps to seize assets from a son who fraudulently claimed £30,000 benefits - including a state pension - after his dad's death have been delayed after he staked a claim to inherit his late dad's house.

Bereaved former restaurant director Koiruddin Ali, 38, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, received carer's allowance and income support on basis he was the carer for his father Ishred, paid into a post office card account, but failed to tell the authorities when he died on November 11, 2015.

Ali, who was formerly involved with the Maharaja Indian Restaurant on Dickson Road, carried on lying to the authorities for two years, continuing to withdraw his father's benefits to illegally pocket the state cash.



The authorities launched Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings against him after he was sentenced to a suspended jail term, in order to seize some of the ill gotten gains back - but Ali now claims he is entitled to an inheritance share of his late father's home - where his mother still lives - because he is their first born son.

During a hearing at Preston Crown Court, prosecutor Jon Close said Ali had continually not co-operated with the financial probe.



He added: " His father died but his mother has not died. The house is in his mother's name, and the property passed from husband to wife.



"It appears he believes, as first born son, he has a claim to the property.



The defendant says he may have available assets to pay - but the Crown believe he is mistaken."



Ali's defence lawyer said: "He does believe he has some entitlement to it - it's an unusual position. His position seems to be he would like some of that inheritance and would hand over the money."



Recorder Stanley Reiz agreed to adjourn the hearing, in what he said were "unusual circumstances", because to proceed on the basis Ali had no assets could benefit the defendant.



Ali, 38, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, previously pleaded guilty to failing to notify a change in circumstances to the Department for Work and Pensions when claiming carer’s allowance and income support between November 12, 2015 and October 24 last year.



He also admitted stealing £19,173 in his father's attendance allowance - a tax-free benefit paid to people over 65 who need help to look after themselves because of physical or mental disability.



A previous hearing was told the son took his dad back to his native Bangladesh by a request made on his deathbed.



He claims their family were unhappy and told him if he did take his father to Bangladesh, he could go to prison for five years.



He said when he returned to the UK he was afraid to tell them his father had died because of what the family had said would happen to him, the court heard.



The case will be mentioned on February 21.