Mickey Finns, of Central Drive, was immediately closed down when Blackpool Council’s Food Control Officers found several health hazards during a visit on March 17, 2022.

Inspectors discovered a rat infestation, and ‘foul sewage smells’ on the premises, and the operator, Joginder Paul, 48, has been banned from any future involvement in the management of a food business. He was also fined £1,314, and was ordered to pay £2,000 costs and £130 Victim surcharge.

Joginder Paul pleaded guilty to the offences in Magistrates court on 19 October 2022, where he

Mickey Finns operator Joginder Paul pleaded guilty to seven food hygiene offences.

was invited back for sentencing on Dec 7, 2022.

Inspectors had found a large amount of rat droppings in the basement, which was being used for food storage and preparation. Potatoes were found on the floor, offering a food source, and building damage acted as a point of access for the pests.

A waste pipe to the toilet facilities in the basement was also not capped correctly, again allowing for access through the drainage system, but also resulted in foul sewage smells entering the basement.

Evidence of rat infestation and droppings in Mickey Finns

The court heard how officers continued their inspection of the premises, to find a dead rat behind a freezer in the ground floor service area.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen on 31 March 2022 following extensive maintenance work to the basement, and multiple visits from a pest control contractor.

Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member with responsibilities for Public Safety and Enforcement, said: “We are pleased that this case was successfully prosecuted for food hygiene offences.

“Blackpool Council will not tolerate such a blatant lack of regard for the safety of its residents and visitors, and the sentence awarded is reflective of that.”

Potatoes on the floor of Mickey Finns provided a food source for the rats.

Mr Paul had received multiple warnings over the years that he has been responsible for this food business, and had failed to take heed.