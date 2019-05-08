Blackpool fire crews battle blaze at shop in Central Drive

Have your say

A fire at a convenience shop in Blackpool is currently under investigation.



Four fire engines from St Anne’s, Bispham and South Shore responded to a fire at McColl's in Central Drive, near the junction with Grasmere Road, at 9.40am this morning (Wednesday, May 8).

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters arrived at 9.40am and battled the fire for an hour before it was extinguished at around 10.30am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.

Staff and customers were evacuated from the store, but no injuries have been reported.