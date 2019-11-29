Blackpool FC tell supporters steward at centre of alleged 'attack' row 'will not work at club again' as police quiz 44-year-old

The supporters' liaison officer at Blackpool FC said the steward at the centre of a row over an alleged attack "will not work" at the club again.

It comes after police quizzed a 44-year-old man, who has been released "pending further enquiries", after a fan was allegedly punched after the Seasiders' 3-1 defeat to Scunthorpe in the Leasing.com Trophy game on Wednesday night.

Steve Rowlands took to Twitter following talks with the club this morning, and said: "The club has confirmed to me this morning that the steward who is the subject of a police investigation after Wednesday night will not work at Blackpool FC again."

A club spokesman told The Gazette the steward was employed by an outside firm and confirmed he would not work at Bloomfield Road again.

Blackpool FC said yesterday it was investigating "an incident that occurred on the concourse", while Lancashire Police also said it was "aware of a video circulating on social media relating to an alleged assault" and said officers were "looking into the matter".

A six-second clip posted to Twitter showed a hooded man either bursting forward or being thrust forward towards stewards dressed in yellow vests and orange jackets.

As he is pushed back, one steward, who has a security ID badge strapped to his arm, allegedly punches him in the side or back of the head.