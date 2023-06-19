Blackpool Magistrates handed the banning order to Brian English, 35, after he admitted possessing cocaine and taking flares to the Seasiders’ away match against Preston North End on Saturday, April 1.

He admitted possessing the Class A drug for his personal use and admitted possessing the flares whilst trying to enter Deepdale stadium.

The court heard English, of Lytham Road, Blackpool was monitored by police while walking from a Preston pub to the football ground.

Police arrested Brian English outside Deepdale stadium prior to the Lancashire derby match against Preston North End on April 1, 2023. Picture credit: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

He was arrested outside and told officers he had been given the flare when they had been passed around among Blackpool fans before the game.