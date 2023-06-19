News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC supporter Brian English banned from football matches for three years

A Blackpool FC supporter has been banned from attending the club’s matches for three years.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

Blackpool Magistrates handed the banning order to Brian English, 35, after he admitted possessing cocaine and taking flares to the Seasiders’ away match against Preston North End on Saturday, April 1.

He admitted possessing the Class A drug for his personal use and admitted possessing the flares whilst trying to enter Deepdale stadium.

The court heard English, of Lytham Road, Blackpool was monitored by police while walking from a Preston pub to the football ground.

Police arrested Brian English outside Deepdale stadium prior to the Lancashire derby match against Preston North End on April 1, 2023. Picture credit: CameraSport - Alex DoddPolice arrested Brian English outside Deepdale stadium prior to the Lancashire derby match against Preston North End on April 1, 2023. Picture credit: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
He was arrested outside and told officers he had been given the flare when they had been passed around among Blackpool fans before the game.

The 35-year-old was fined £200 and banned from attending football matches for three years.