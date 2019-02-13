Blackpool FC High Court hearing: Court receiver appointed to force Owen Oyston to pay £25m owed to Valeri Belokon

A High Court bid to appoint a receiver to force Blackpool FC owner Owen Oyston to pay the £25m he still owes Valeri Belokon has been approved.

The receiver will be asked discharge the assets of Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Ltd, formerly Segesta Ltd, which owns Blackpool FC, the stadium, the training ground and the Travelodge. A reciever was not appointed in respect to Oyston's property portfolio.

Mr Oyston, who owns 24 properties, including his 20-acre home Quernmore Hall, Lancaster, and has shares in six companies, opposed the application.

the hearing was told the appointment of the receiver could result in Blackpool FC being docked 12 points by the English Football League. It remains to be seen if this will happen.

More to follow.