Joshua Ayres’ stunt came during the Seasiders’ local derby game against Preston North End on October 23, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told this week.

Apprentice mechanic Ayres, of Wetherby Avenue, South Shore, admitted throwing the smoke bomb and was slapped with a football banning order.

He must also pay £189 in costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bloomfield Road

Defending, Steven Townley said it was the first derby game between the two rival sides in 12 years, with Ayres setting the device off when Blackpool scored.

He threw it onto the turf as smoke billowed out.

Deputy district judge Jane Hamilton told him: “I am making the banning order because what you did may encourage others to do the same.”

Ayres had already been banned from Bloomfield Road by the club, the court heard.