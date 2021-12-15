Blackpool FC fan banned from all football grounds after smoke bomb thrown on to pitch during Preston North End derby
A teenage Blackpool fan was banned from all football grounds for a year after admitting lobbing an orange smoke bomb onto the pitch at Bloomfield Road.
Joshua Ayres’ stunt came during the Seasiders’ local derby game against Preston North End on October 23, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told this week.
Apprentice mechanic Ayres, of Wetherby Avenue, South Shore, admitted throwing the smoke bomb and was slapped with a football banning order.
He must also pay £189 in costs.
Defending, Steven Townley said it was the first derby game between the two rival sides in 12 years, with Ayres setting the device off when Blackpool scored.
Read More
He threw it onto the turf as smoke billowed out.
Deputy district judge Jane Hamilton told him: “I am making the banning order because what you did may encourage others to do the same.”
Ayres had already been banned from Bloomfield Road by the club, the court heard.
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more