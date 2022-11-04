Police received reports of disorder involving rival fans after the Lancashire Derby match at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, October 22.

Nine people were later arrested, including five Blackpool FC fans and four Preston North End fans.

They were arrested on suspicion of various offences and three of the men were charged yesterday (Thursday, November 3).

A number of football fans have been arrested and charged with disorder after the EFL Championship match between Blackpool and Preston North End at Bloomfield Road on October 22

Lancashire Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers expect to make more arrests.

Supt Chris Hardy, of Blackpool Police, said: “An investigation is ongoing to identify a number of fans from both clubs in connection with disorder-related offences.

“To date we have arrested nine people, charging three individuals.

“We expect to make more arrests, with a small minority from both clubs involved and we will update you in due course.

“We will not allow or tolerate any disorder at football matches in our county.”

Names of those charged with disorder

- Dale Ryan, 36, of Washington Avenue, Blackpool

- Connor Addy, 22, of Kenilworth Gardens, Blackpool

- Benjamin Hall, 36, of Princeway, Blackpool

All three have been charged with using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

They have been bailed with conditions to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on November 29.

Further arrests made

A 32-year-old man from Blackpool was given a caution, with a 27-year-old man from Blackpool released under investigation pending further enquiries.