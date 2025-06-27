A key figure in a drug cartel which peddled misery on the streets of Blackpool has been jailed by a judge in Preston.

Amer Hamid-Taha, 23, appeared before the city’s Crown Court for sentence alongside his younger brother Jalal, 19, and another teenager after their heroin and crack cocaine operation was busted by police in the resort.

Ringleader Amer was sent to prison for more than four years for playing a lead role in the “Ace Line” which supplied users on the Fylde Coast with both hard drugs and cannabis.

Jalal and 18-year-old Ifeoluwa Asoore-Coker were both spared an immediate jail term due to their age, although they were warned by Preston’s most senior judge they would go straight to prison if they didn’t take the chance to sort their lives out.

Judge Robert Altham heard plain clothes police raided a flat in Hornby Road after seeing Amer dealing drugs in the street outside. In the property they discovered Asoore-Coker and Jalal who were involved in bagging up drugs.

Plain clothes police raided a flat in Hornby Road, Blackpool after seeing Amer dealing drugs in the street outside. In the property they discovered Asoore-Coker and Jalal who were involved in bagging up drugs | Google

Amer escaped after jumping out of a window and made off. He was at large for several weeks before officers raided another property in Kingsland Grove, Blackpool after learning the Ace Line was still in operation.

Despite trying to flee again he was arrested. A search of the house found more drugs and money.

In total, at the two addresses raided, police recovered almost £6,000 in cash, drugs with a street value of more than £8,000, drug paraphernalia, mobile phones, a passport and a knife.

All three men pleaded guilty at earlier hearings to the part they played in the operation.

Barrister Eddie Steele, representing Amer Hamid-Taha, of Handsworth Road, Blackpool, claimed to Judge Altham that his client did not have a leading role in the larger drug operation.

He was “someone much more down the chain” and there was no evidence he had any expectation of a substantial financial reward. He had, said Mr Steele, mental health issues and was immature following a troubled childhood, mainly in care. He had played a part through “stupidity”.

But sentencing him to four years and four months in prison, Judge Altham said Amer had previous Class A drugs offences on a “dreadful” criminal record. He had served two previous jail terms.

He said the 23-year-old had clearly played a “significant” role in the Ace Line supply chain because the sim card for the phone used to sell drugs to customers was in his name.

“You fled one set of premises knowing they had been raided by police and moved to another and carried on,” said the judge. “This is persistent offending.”

The court was told his younger brother Jalal had been just 18 at the time of his arrest and he too had spent most of his life in the care system in the Manchester area. He was said by his barrister Oliver Jarvis to be remorseful for his involvement in the drugs operation.

There was a suggestion he may have been exploited by the group after finding himself in Blackpool without accommodation and being given a place to stay rent free in return for helping to bag up drugs.

Handing down a two-years prison sentence suspended for 20 months, Judge Altham told him: “You are immature and you were drawn into county lines type dealing.

“You now have an opportunity to make something of yourself. A long sentence in custody will make that more difficult.”

Preston Crown Court.

In the case of the youngest member of the trio, Asoore-Coker, the court heard he had no previous convictions and had moved from London, where he was from a “good” family and was training to be an engineer, to Blackpool where he found himself working for the drug chain.

His lawyer Rachel Woods told the court her client now wanted to return to education to get his life back on track after spending a “very difficult” few months in Preston Prison on remand.

“He is desperate to try and better himself,” she said. “He is very much at the crossroads.”

Judge Altham asked: “How does a young man who is not from round here end up here in this situation? He is capable of making something of himself – he is likely to go one way or the other.”

He told Asoore-Coker: “You were originally from London. You were working. You left that work and it is not clear how you ended up in Blackpool. I don’t know what’s happened here.

“As an 18-year-old, barely an adult, you found yourself bagging up drugs in a drug den. The only reason I am not sending you back into custody is your age.”

He gave him a 17-month prison sentence suspended for 20 months.

Both Asoore-Coker and Jalal Hamid-Taha were ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and attend 25 rehabilitation activity days.

The cash found by police at the two premises was seized and the drugs were ordered to be destroyed.