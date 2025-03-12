Blackpool driving instructor Jason Eastwood guilty of sex assaults after preying on learner drivers

A driving instructor in Blackpool has been found guilty of sexually assaulting young learner drivers.

Jason Eastwood, 54, of Newton Drive, Blackpool, was convicted at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 7.

He was accused of preying on young women while driving alone with them on lessons around the resort in his distinctive yellow Audi.

Jason Eastwood, 54, of Newton Drive, Blackpool, was found guilty of sexual assault after preying on young learner driversplaceholder image
Jason Eastwood, 54, of Newton Drive, Blackpool, was found guilty of sexual assault after preying on young learner drivers | Getty

Eastwood, formerly of Teal Court, Blackpool, denied the offences but was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault during his trial in Preston last week. He is due to be sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court on April 30, 2025.

The 54-year-old was a driving instructor for around 17 years and described himself as “a friendly and patient instructor” on his social media pages, which have since been deactivated.

After he was found guilty, Eastwood was granted conditional bail and ordered to register with Lancashire Police until his sentencing next month.

The disgraced driving instructor was also banned from undertaking any driving lessons and must live and sleep each night at a registered address in Newton Drive, Blackpool.

