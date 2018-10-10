Blackpool donkey abuser threatened cruelty whistleblowers

Have your say

A man who abused seaside donkeys broke the law when he threatened the whistleblower who exposed his regime of cruelty.

Andrew Lomas, 43, was secretly filmed punching and kicking donkeys including inflicting a flying mkung-fu style drop kick on one of them.

Fir Trees Farm, where the donkeys were kept - and seized from

The footage resulted in Lomas of Central Drive,B lackpool, being prosecuted by the RSPCA who rescued 29 donkeys and 16 dogs from Fir Tree Farm, Salwick, where he assisted their owner and his former partner, Suzzana Taylor and her daughter Grace. The donkeys gave rides to children on the beach at Blackpool.

Two weeks ago, he was given a 14 week suspended jail term at Blackpool Magistrates Court and must do 150 unpaid work for the community.

Today Lomas re-appeared at the same court charged with harassment of one of the vital witnesses in the earlier case.

Lomas admitted breaching a restraining order imposed so he must have no contact with the couple who covertly filmed the animal abuse at the farm.

After the woman gave her evidence, Lomas confronted her in the public area of the court during a break in proceedings, threatening her and calling her a grass.

He admitted the offence and was given a further 40 hours unpaid work.

The former pier worker was also ordered to pay £40 costs.

His lawyer Gary McAnulty said that Lomas had made the remarks during the “heat of the moment” as the emotions of the cruelty case ran high.

He said that since his conviction Lomas had recieved death threats from animal rights activists.

Suzzana Taylor and her daughter – who have now quit the farm-were also convicted of cruelty offences.