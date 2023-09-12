Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Blackpool's Magistrates Court – all of the below are from Monday, September 11 – Tuesday, September 12..

A young man aroused police suspicion when he turned around suddenly, trying to evade officers.

When Reece Latham, 18, of Gorse Road, Blackpool was halted, police found a knife in the bag he was carrying.

Latham was a youth at the time of his arrest but has since had his 18th birthday

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Latham is a plasterer and was taking the knife to work to cut boarding.

He was in work clothes bearing a work logo at the time.

Latham was given a two year conditional discharge.

A man stole fuel, kerosene, from Wyre Borough Council's Fleetwood depot to get cash and feed his drug addiction.

Richard Sleet, 49, of Ratcliffe Road, Fleetwood was bailed as his sentencing was adjourned for probation reports.

Sleet admitted three thefts of kerosene from the Copse Road, Fleetwood, and admitted possessing of cannabis and amphetamine.

A teenager was arrested on his 13th birthday for allegedly trying to steal from cars in Blackpool.

The youth was bailed with a 9pm to 7am curfew to appear before the Youth Court on Thursday, September 14.

Police making inquiries at some Blackpool flats found a young woman living there who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Laura Pilkington, 21, appeared before the resort's magistrates where she admitted attempting to handle stolen goods.

Pilkington was wanted for an incident in St Helens in January when she tried to sell bottles of washing liquid – which had been stolen by an unknown male – to an undercover police officer.

Malcolm Isherwood prosecuting said: "She went up to the officer and asked him if he wanted some detergent because she needed money."

Magistrates gave her a six month conditional discharge.

A man made threats to stab someone whilst he had three knives in his possession, it was alleged at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Robert Ramshaw, 51m of Bold Street, Fleetwood denied affray by threatening a doorman.

He also denied three offences of having a knife in public on September 4.

Ramshaw’s trial will take place at Blackpool Magistrates Court on March 11 next year and he was granted bail.

A 21-year-old man was caught in possession of cannabis and cocaine when police went to the caravan where he was staying.

David Holden of Heston Road, Lancaster admitted possession, but said the drugs were for personal use.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Holden had spent 48 hours in custody and that was deemed punishment enough.

A man who was complaining that his car had been damaged on a Blackpool street ended up being asssaulted.

Car production worker Tamas Biri pushed the man, hurting his shoulder.

Biri, 38 of Barton Road, Blackpool admitted assault.

Malcolm Isherwood prosecuting at the town’s magistrates court said a neighbour had seen the incident and made a statement to police.

Steven Duffy defending said: “My client heard banging on his door and knew nothing about a car being damaged. It was a push not a punch.”

Biri was ordered to pay £185 in costs and compensation.

A female thief targeted a vulnerable victim.

Courtney Helme, 24, singled out her female victim because she was vulnerable and disabled.

Helme asked for a glass of water as a distraction before stealing the woman's purse containing £214.

Helme admitted the burglary on Regent Road, Morecambe when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

She was sent to Crown Court for sentencing and remanded in custody.

A man was on his way to a casino when police were alerted to the standard of his driving at 5:30 am.

Officers halted musician James Noel's van on the promenade and a test revealed him just over the drink drive limit.

He admitted the offence and Blackpool Magistrates ordered him to pay £505 in fines and costs and banned him from the road for 13 months.

A man took an elderly relative's car without permission and then crashed it .

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Ewan Stanley-Phillips was over the drink drive limit at the wheel.

When police arrived at the crash scene on Lord Street the defendant ran off before being caught by officers.

The tiler of Glastonbury Avenue, Blackpool admitted taking the car and drink driving.

The court imposed an immediate driving ban but adjourned full sentencing until probation reports are prepared on the defendant.

Police called to a car on the M55 hard shoulder found the driver over the alcohol limit.

Matthew Edwards, 28, of Hennell Lane, Walton le Dale admitted drink driving.

Blackpool Magistrates fined the aero worker £830 and banned him from driving for 24 months.

A man used his ability to access the Internet's ‘dark web’ to cover up his child-porn acitivity.

Jordan Little's computer still contained some illicit pictures – one of the worst category – Blackpool Magistrates heard .

Little, 22of Lunedale Avenue admitted breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order which runs until 2030.

He also admitted possessing indecent pictures of children.

The court heard that Little had cases awaiting sentence at Preston Crown Court and the judge there had asked for all matters to be dealt with together.

Little was bailed by magistrates to appear at the higher court on September 18.

A family bereavement led to a man falling off the wagon and getting arrested.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Graham Meyers had beaten his battle with alcohol for four years but when his father died, he reverted to drinking and got himself arrested.

Meyers, 55, of Topping Street, Blackpool admitted using threatening behaviour and possessing cannabis.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how police were called to a domestic incident which got out hand.

Meyers started to swear and made threats, then police found the drugs on him later.

Brett Chappell defending said his client had taken voluntary steps to get his life back together.