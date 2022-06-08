A man's decision to celebrate the Jubilee weekend in Blackpool backfired.

David Nolan, 34, of Beech Close, West Drayton, Middlesex, was on bail to Crown Court at the time and had been ordered to live and sleep at his home address.

However he was caught in the resort, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

They agreed to rebail him.

A warrant has been issued for a woman banned from travelling by train in this country.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court issued the warrant after Amanda Bright, 42, failed to turn up at court.

The travel ban was imposed as part of Bright's bail after she terrorised staff and passengers in a Blackpool to Preston journey in April this year.

Bright, of Ullswater Avenue, Morecambe, admitted assaulting a female passenger, using racially aggravated threats and a third charge of threatening behaviour.

She had been due to be sentenced and the judge heard she had failed to have probation reports compiled on her.

A Blackpool man deliberately landed a "hay-maker" punch which laid out a night club doorman.

Calum Holmes admitted assault causing actual bodily harm to the staff member at the Trilogy night club in July last year.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court sent Holmes, 36, of Dalewood Avenue, South Shore, for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

She told Holmes: "You were one of a group who went to the club at 3am to sort a matter out. Your victim was unconscious and took 20 minutes to recover."

She said Holmes had been drinking and warned him he faces a jail term when sentenced.

He was bailed in the meantime.

The court heard that Holmes was one of a group who went to Trilogy after a friend had been ejected earlier.

Holmes was one of several who were seen on CCTV to throw a punch.

A Blackpool man accused of sending offensive texts has denied the offence.

Blackpool Magistrates fixed a trial date for 24-year-old Jon Luc Howson, of Somerset Avenue, Blackpool, on July 21 at Lancaster Magistrates Court.

A woman who admitted attacking another female leaving her victim with a broken nose and cuts had had her court sentencing delayed.

Claire Bellis, 38, of Brockholes Avenue, Poulton, was bailed by District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The judge ruled that Bellis should be sentenced by the magistrates bench who originally dealt with her case.

An 18-year-old wanted to build up a reputation in his home town of being tough, a court heard.

Now Bradley Taylor, of Hawthorn Avenue, Fleetwood, has been given a final chance to mend his ways.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court made an unusual decision to defer sentence on Taylor for six weeks.

During that time he must comply with instructions from probation and not reoffend.

If he does he was warned he will face a prison term.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the theft of £20 from a man in Thornton-Cleveleys in a street robbery.

The judge was told by defence lawyer David Charnley that Taylor was part of a gang which police were trying to break up.

Mr Charnley said: "He is influenced by a peer group and tries to appear tough."

A Blackpool woman went on a shoplifting spree in East Lancashire.

Kathryn Ashworth, also known as Moss, admitted 10 thefts involving £558 worth of goods including food and clothing.

The 34-year-old, of Coronation Street, was given a six month drug rehabilitation order to deal with her heroin habit.