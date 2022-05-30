Blackpool Council's response as skate park is vandalised just 10 days after grand opening

A £220k skate park that was vandalised just 10 days after its grand opening has been cleaned up by Blackpool Council.

By Wes Holmes
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:01 pm
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:49 pm

The skate park, created by the Stanley Park Skate Park Development Group, Friends of Stanley Park volunteers and Blackpool Council with funding from Sport England and Suez, was covered in graffiti on Friday night.

This was just 10 days after skateboarders and BMX bikers turned out at a sporting event to celebrate the official opening of the facility.

The new skate park in Stanley Park

A Blackpool Council said: “We are very saddened to hear about the recent vandalism at the new skate park on Stanley Park. The local community worked extremely hard to secure funding and create a fantastic facility in their local park for everyone to use and it is very disappointing to see that this has happened."

“The graffiti has now been removed.”