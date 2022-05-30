The skate park, created by the Stanley Park Skate Park Development Group, Friends of Stanley Park volunteers and Blackpool Council with funding from Sport England and Suez, was covered in graffiti on Friday night.

This was just 10 days after skateboarders and BMX bikers turned out at a sporting event to celebrate the official opening of the facility.

A Blackpool Council said: “We are very saddened to hear about the recent vandalism at the new skate park on Stanley Park. The local community worked extremely hard to secure funding and create a fantastic facility in their local park for everyone to use and it is very disappointing to see that this has happened."