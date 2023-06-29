The club’s current owners want to remove the 89-year-old millionaire from the luxury suite which is part of the club hotel and accessed by a private lift in the South Stand.

Blackpool Council have been chasing Oyston and Blackpool FC over the alleged non-payment of council tax worth more than £3,000, but both parties dispute who is liable for the payments

In a bid to resolve the dispute and recover the cash owed, Blackpool Council applied for a liability order hearing which was heard at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (June 28).

The order is a legal demand for money and means payment can be deducted from wages or state benefits. The council can also use bailiffs to recover the amount owed, or – as a last resort – seek a jail term of up to three months for the defaulter.

Mr Oyston, whose permanent address is Quernmere Hall in Lancaster, failed to attend the hearing.

His barrister Joseph Chiffers explained to Deputy District Judge Richard Jepson that his client had to attend an important medical appointment.

Sam Atkinson, representing Blackpool Council, said the tax demand had been properly served and calculated and Mr Oyston as tenant of the penthouse had been sent a reminder and a court summons.

He said that any arrangements for payment involving the property did not affect Mr Oyston’s liability as tenant.

Oyston’s lawyer asked for the liability order to be quashed or proceedings to be adjourned, claiming there was an agreement between his client and the new owners that the club would pay the tax.

However, the club have previously claimed that Mr Oyston is a trespasser at the stadium he longer owns, which would mean he is not liable for payment of the outstanding council tax bill.

His barrister said it could also be argued that the penthouse was not a self-contained living area and therefore should not be designated as such for council tax purposes.

Judge Jepson told the court it was “not his job” to get involved in “landlord / tenant issues or who pays the bills”.

“Mr Oyston agreed he is the tenant and bears liability,” he told the court.