Blackpool Council events manager was nearly three times over the limit on road

Christopher Pope, 37, of Mallard Court, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Blackpool Magistrates Court on November 30.

A Breathalyser test revealed he had 95mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. In England, the legal limit is 35mg.

He was fined £916 and was disqualified from driving for 24 months, with the option of having it reduced by 24 weeks by completing a safe driving course. He was also ordered to pay a £92 victims surcharge and £85 in court costs.

Pope pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving

Blackpool Council was approached for comment, however, a spokesman said: “We cannot comment on individual personal cases”