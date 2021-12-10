Blackpool Council events manager was nearly three times over the limit on road
A Blackpool Council manager who helped organise some of the busiest events in the resort, including the Illuminations Switch-On, was caught driving nearly three times over the limit.
Christopher Pope, 37, of Mallard Court, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Blackpool Magistrates Court on November 30.
A Breathalyser test revealed he had 95mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. In England, the legal limit is 35mg.
He was fined £916 and was disqualified from driving for 24 months, with the option of having it reduced by 24 weeks by completing a safe driving course. He was also ordered to pay a £92 victims surcharge and £85 in court costs.
Blackpool Council was approached for comment, however, a spokesman said: “We cannot comment on individual personal cases”
