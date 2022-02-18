Blackpool cannabis farm with more than 500 plants raided by police today

Police in Blackpool have seized 520 cannabis plants after raiding a property in the Foxhall Square area of the town today (Friday February 18).

By Richard Hunt
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:50 pm

Although no arrests have yet been made, an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

A police spokesman said: "Today, acting on community intelligence, Blackpool NHP, Taskforce and Blackpool councils Community protection team have executed a warrant at Foxhall Square, Blackpool.

"A total of 520 cannabis plants, along with some bad electrical work, were located within.

Police unearthed cannabis plants in the Foxhall Square area of Blackpool

"You can report matters anonymously via Crimestoppers."

A month ago Blackpool police raided a similar sized cannabis farm in Lonsdale Road, with that haul of 491 plants said to be worth almost half a million pounds.

Police say residents can sign up to Lancashire Talking at https://orlo.uk/rZDih to let the force know what their priorities are, which is what the neighbourhood teams focus on.

The police said they found 'bad electrical work' in the property.