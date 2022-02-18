Blackpool cannabis farm with more than 500 plants raided by police today
Police in Blackpool have seized 520 cannabis plants after raiding a property in the Foxhall Square area of the town today (Friday February 18).
Although no arrests have yet been made, an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.
A police spokesman said: "Today, acting on community intelligence, Blackpool NHP, Taskforce and Blackpool councils Community protection team have executed a warrant at Foxhall Square, Blackpool.
"A total of 520 cannabis plants, along with some bad electrical work, were located within.
"You can report matters anonymously via Crimestoppers."
A month ago Blackpool police raided a similar sized cannabis farm in Lonsdale Road, with that haul of 491 plants said to be worth almost half a million pounds.
Police say residents can sign up to Lancashire Talking at https://orlo.uk/rZDih to let the force know what their priorities are, which is what the neighbourhood teams focus on.