Blackpool cannabis farm raided by police near Blackpool FC in Lonsdale Road
Officers discovered the illegal grow at an address in Lonsdale Road, off Lytham Road, on Friday morning.
They found the electricity had been bypassed and engineers from Electricity North West were called to the scene to make the area safe.
A number of police vehicles remained at the address through the day, while officers in protective clothing seized the cannabis plants for destruction.
It’s not known at this stage how many plants were discovered or whether anyone was arrested.
Lancashire Police were approached for further details.